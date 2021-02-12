Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:GPM) Short Interest Update

Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund (NYSE:GPM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 11,400 shares, an increase of 208.1% from the January 14th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 194,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

GPM stock opened at $6.82 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.00. Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund has a twelve month low of $3.48 and a twelve month high of $8.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPM. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the third quarter worth $76,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 23,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the period.

Guggenheim Enhanced Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

