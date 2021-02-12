Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Stock Price Down 1%

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) shares fell 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.09 and last traded at $16.54. 36,716 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 61,426 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.70.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GHLD. Compass Point began coverage on Guild in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Guild from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Guild in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities began coverage on Guild in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Guild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Guild presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.30.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.75.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Guild during the 4th quarter worth $187,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Guild during the 4th quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Guild during the 4th quarter worth $35,000.

About Guild (NYSE:GHLD)

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgage through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

