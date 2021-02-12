GX Acquisition (NASDAQ:GXGX) Trading Down 0.1%

GX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GXGX)’s stock price dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.16 and last traded at $10.20. Approximately 1,742,735 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 1,276,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.21.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.62.

Get GX Acquisition alerts:

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GX Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GX Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $470,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of GX Acquisition by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its stake in shares of GX Acquisition by 298.7% in the 4th quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 59,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 44,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of GX Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $778,000. 51.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GX Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for GX Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GX Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.