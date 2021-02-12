H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $41.80

Shares of H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $41.80 and last traded at $41.80, with a volume of 282 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.95.

HLUYY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H. Lundbeck A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of H. Lundbeck A/S in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded H. Lundbeck A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.49. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99 and a beta of 0.73.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. H. Lundbeck A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.38%.

H. Lundbeck A/S

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, production, and sale of pharmaceuticals for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders in Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's principal products include Abilify Maintena for schizophrenia; Brintellix/Trintellix to treat depression; Northera for treating symptomatic neurogenic orthostatic hypotension; Onfi for Lennox-Gastaut syndrome; and Rexulti to treat depression/schizophrenia.

