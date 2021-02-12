HackenAI (HAI) 1-Day Volume Tops $42,302.00

HackenAI (CURRENCY:HAI) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. HackenAI has a market capitalization of $344,985.28 and approximately $42,302.00 worth of HackenAI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, HackenAI has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. One HackenAI token can currently be purchased for about $0.0075 or 0.00000082 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.91 or 0.00061081 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001208 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $135.66 or 0.00286564 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.42 or 0.00104396 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.77 or 0.00079795 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.33 or 0.00091527 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.71 or 0.00069092 BTC.

HackenAI Profile

HackenAI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 45,941,003 tokens. HackenAI’s official message board is medium.com/@hackenAI . HackenAI’s official website is hacken.ai

HackenAI Token Trading

HackenAI can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HackenAI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HackenAI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HackenAI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

