Hakka.Finance Trading Up 80% Over Last Week (HAKKA)

Hakka.Finance (CURRENCY:HAKKA) traded 60.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 12th. One Hakka.Finance token can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000250 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hakka.Finance has traded up 80% against the U.S. dollar. Hakka.Finance has a market cap of $18.24 million and $2.37 million worth of Hakka.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001217 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.73 or 0.00060018 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.26 or 0.00280508 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.66 or 0.00103750 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.80 or 0.00078973 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.58 or 0.00088964 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,294.51 or 1.02989279 BTC.

Hakka.Finance Profile

Hakka.Finance’s total supply is 635,982,513 tokens and its circulating supply is 152,413,319 tokens. Hakka.Finance’s official website is hakka.finance . The official message board for Hakka.Finance is medium.com/@hakkafinance

Hakka.Finance Token Trading

