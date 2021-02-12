Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC Increases Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 14.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,872 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in V. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.7% in the third quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 18,966 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.9% in the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.3% in the third quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 56,724 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $11,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 251.6% in the third quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 12,367 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after purchasing an additional 8,850 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 64.4% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 4,177 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.64.

NYSE:V opened at $210.66 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $133.93 and a one year high of $220.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $411.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.17, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $207.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $203.86.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.40, for a total transaction of $1,884,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,779,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,398 shares of company stock worth $17,896,223 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

