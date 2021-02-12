Halfords Group plc (OTCMKTS:HLFDY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Halfords Group plc (OTCMKTS:HLFDY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the January 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Halfords Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HLFDY opened at $7.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $789.49 million, a PE ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.43 and its 200 day moving average is $5.98. Halfords Group has a 52 week low of $2.05 and a 52 week high of $7.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Its Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, cars, leisure, cycling products, scooters, and parts, as well as clothing and accessories through its stores.

