Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Position Increased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,114,640 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 110,817 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.24% of Halliburton worth $39,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Halliburton by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,228 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC raised its holdings in Halliburton by 3.6% during the third quarter. Barings LLC now owns 22,238 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in Halliburton by 4.2% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 19,294 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Halliburton by 3.1% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,753 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Halliburton by 4.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,833 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

In other news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 4,449 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $88,980.00. Also, EVP Eric Carre sold 49,664 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total transaction of $988,810.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,517,320.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,463 shares of company stock worth $1,126,388 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HAL opened at $19.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.21. The company has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $4.25 and a 1-year high of $22.58.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 26.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Halliburton will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

HAL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.65.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halliburton (NYSE:HAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.