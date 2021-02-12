Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 183,345 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,248 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $3,528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HAL. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 325.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,839 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Halliburton in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 128,172 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 13,385 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Halliburton by 53.1% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 66,298 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 23,005 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Halliburton by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 61,751 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 6,201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Halliburton alerts:

HAL stock opened at $19.43 on Friday. Halliburton has a one year low of $4.25 and a one year high of $22.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a PE ratio of -3.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.47 and a 200-day moving average of $16.21.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 26.60% and a positive return on equity of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Eric Carre sold 2,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total value of $48,598.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 173,320 shares in the company, valued at $3,584,257.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 4,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $88,980.00. Insiders sold a total of 56,463 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,388 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HAL. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.65.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.