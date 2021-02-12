Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) Short Interest Up 145.0% in January

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 335,600 shares, a growth of 145.0% from the January 14th total of 137,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 247,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of HALL opened at $3.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $72.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.23. Hallmark Financial Services has a 52-week low of $2.28 and a 52-week high of $17.92.

Get Hallmark Financial Services alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HALL. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 241.9% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 90,525 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 57.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 114,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 41,770 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 105,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 90.2% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 64,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 30,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 255.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,254 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 18,151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.16% of the company’s stock.

Hallmark Financial Services Company Profile

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment provides primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and general aviation and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Hallmark Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hallmark Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.