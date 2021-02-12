Handshake Reaches Market Capitalization of $70.46 Million (HNS)

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. One Handshake coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000419 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Handshake has traded 39% higher against the US dollar. Handshake has a market capitalization of $70.46 million and $854,419.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,491.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,855.98 or 0.03908060 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $202.43 or 0.00426246 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $583.72 or 0.01229103 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.81 or 0.00496526 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $203.97 or 0.00429492 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $146.64 or 0.00308779 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00025600 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002924 BTC.

About Handshake

Handshake (CRYPTO:HNS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake ‘s total supply is 354,447,370 coins. Handshake ‘s official message board is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . Handshake ‘s official Twitter account is @HNS . Handshake ‘s official website is handshake.org

Handshake Coin Trading

Handshake can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using U.S. dollars.

