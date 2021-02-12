Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.38.

HASI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $41.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th.

In related news, Director Charles O’neil sold 2,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.98, for a total transaction of $147,473.36. Also, EVP Steven Chuslo sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $2,218,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 240,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,328,239.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HASI. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 40,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HASI opened at $62.00 on Friday. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $72.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 34.85 and a current ratio of 34.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 43.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.84.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

