Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) Short Interest Update

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:HPGLY) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the January 14th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

HPGLY stock opened at $63.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.84. Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $99.25.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. HSBC upgraded Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Commerzbank downgraded Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. The company engages in the shipping of containers by sea; and provision of door to door transportation services. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals.

