Harborview Advisors LLC Cuts Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Harborview Advisors LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,803 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 1.0% of Harborview Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Harborview Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYG opened at $57.97 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $30.39 and a 52 week high of $58.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.39.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

