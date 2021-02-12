HARD Protocol One Day Trading Volume Reaches $15.15 Million (HARD)

HARD Protocol (CURRENCY:HARD) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. HARD Protocol has a total market capitalization of $88.65 million and approximately $15.15 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, HARD Protocol has traded up 45.6% against the US dollar. One HARD Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $1.86 or 0.00003896 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001317 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00062625 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.89 or 0.00282828 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.09 or 0.00105036 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.50 or 0.00080731 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.40 or 0.00093102 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.01 or 0.00067115 BTC.

HARD Protocol Profile

HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 47,708,334 tokens. HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . HARD Protocol’s official website is hard.kava.io

HARD Protocol Token Trading

HARD Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HARD Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HARD Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HARD Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

