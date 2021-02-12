Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the January 14th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Hargreaves Lansdown from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hargreaves Lansdown has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

HRGLY stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.62. 66 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 573. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 1 year low of $27.76 and a 1 year high of $49.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.77. The stock has a market cap of $11.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $1.2962 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a yield of 2.64%. Hargreaves Lansdown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.99%.

About Hargreaves Lansdown

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

