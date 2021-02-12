Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) Hits New 1-Year High at $29.30

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $29.30 and last traded at $29.28, with a volume of 836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.25.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.16.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,467,000. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 4,981,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $128,920,000 after acquiring an additional 168,777 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,325,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 352.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 157,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after acquiring an additional 123,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 108.5% during the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 194,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,514,000 after acquiring an additional 101,363 shares in the last quarter.

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.

