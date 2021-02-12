HashBX Reaches Market Capitalization of $602,957.22 (HBX)

HashBX (CURRENCY:HBX) traded 98.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. One HashBX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, HashBX has traded 23.3% higher against the US dollar. HashBX has a total market capitalization of $602,957.22 and $50.00 worth of HashBX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.70 or 0.00066195 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $523.93 or 0.01093944 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.80 or 0.00058051 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006411 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005009 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,726.32 or 0.05692405 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00027431 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00019550 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.09 or 0.00035686 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00000193 BTC.

HashBX (CRYPTO:HBX) is a coin. It launched on December 21st, 2017. HashBX ‘s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 629,280,963 coins. The Reddit community for HashBX is /r/HashBXGlobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HashBX ‘s official Twitter account is @Hyperbridge . HashBX ‘s official website is hashbx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperbridge was founded to empower creators and developers. By providing tools that allow creators to easily deploy blockchain-enabled projects, Hyperbridge is removing the barriers that limit contribution to the innovative process. The BlockHub platform will unite producers and consumers by equipping developers to crowdfund, publish, and market their applications. Users of BlockHub will be able to find new and innovative titles within a vibrant marketplace, while also having the option to earn tokens and reputation by taking actions that support projects and the overall ecosystem. The HBX token will initially launch on the Ethereum network as an ERC-20 compatible token. The token will be to utilize our protocols and the BlockHub platform (operating fees, membership, etc). In the future, HBX will be implemented on other blockchains, at which time they will become convertable. Tokens will be burned during conversion, so as to maintain the token supply (1 billion). “

HashBX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashBX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HashBX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HashBX using one of the exchanges listed above.

