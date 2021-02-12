Hashgard Market Capitalization Hits $17.60 Million (GARD)

Hashgard (CURRENCY:GARD) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 12th. Hashgard has a market cap of $17.60 million and approximately $137,324.00 worth of Hashgard was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Hashgard has traded 36% higher against the US dollar. One Hashgard token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hashgard alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $30.70 or 0.00064842 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $537.15 or 0.01134575 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.03 or 0.00057087 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006316 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004932 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,745.74 or 0.05799560 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.04 or 0.00027553 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00019411 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00035451 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002116 BTC.

About Hashgard

GARD is a token. Its launch date was May 4th, 2018. Hashgard’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,144,999,910 tokens. The Reddit community for Hashgard is /r/Hashgard/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hashgard’s official Twitter account is @Hashgard_off and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hashgard is medium.com/@hashgard . Hashgard’s official website is www.hashgard.io

Buying and Selling Hashgard

Hashgard can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hashgard directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hashgard should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hashgard using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hashgard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hashgard and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.