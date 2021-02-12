Hathor Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3.75 Million (HTR)

Hathor (CURRENCY:HTR) traded 34.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. One Hathor coin can currently be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000729 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Hathor has traded up 50.9% against the U.S. dollar. Hathor has a market capitalization of $62.99 million and $3.75 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hathor alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001234 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.86 or 0.00060425 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.21 or 0.00281025 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.55 or 0.00107951 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.78 or 0.00079118 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.98 or 0.00090004 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,724.27 or 1.02025666 BTC.

Hathor Coin Profile

Hathor’s total supply is 870,634,880 coins and its circulating supply is 180,833,876 coins. Hathor’s official website is hathor.network

Buying and Selling Hathor

Hathor can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hathor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hathor using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hathor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hathor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.