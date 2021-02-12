Haven Protocol (XHV) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $974,807.00

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $8.90 or 0.00018686 BTC on popular exchanges. Haven Protocol has a market capitalization of $129.14 million and approximately $974,807.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Haven Protocol has traded 70.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47,607.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,853.44 or 0.03893173 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $203.04 or 0.00426486 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $580.02 or 0.01218337 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $235.50 or 0.00494670 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $202.18 or 0.00424689 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $146.17 or 0.00307036 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00025350 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Haven Protocol Profile

Haven Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,517,104 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org

Buying and Selling Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

