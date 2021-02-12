Haverty Furniture Companies (HVT.A) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of HVT.A stock opened at $34.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $634.07 million, a P/E ratio of 16.66 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.07. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 12-month low of $10.67 and a 12-month high of $22.60.

Haverty Furniture Companies Company Profile

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, Beautyrest Black, and Scott Living names, as well as private label Skye name.

