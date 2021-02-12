Haverty Furniture Companies (HVT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th. Analysts expect Haverty Furniture Companies to post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter.

Shares of HVT stock opened at $34.76 on Friday. Haverty Furniture Companies has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $35.95. The company has a market cap of $633.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.32.

In related news, CEO Clarence H. Smith sold 10,199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $285,979.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,187 shares in the company, valued at $509,963.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on HVT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Sidoti raised their price target on shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

About Haverty Furniture Companies

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, Beautyrest Black, and Scott Living names, as well as private label Skye name.

