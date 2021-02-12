Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $21.06

Shares of Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $21.06 and traded as high as $25.02. Haynes International shares last traded at $24.97, with a volume of 127,119 shares trading hands.

HAYN has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Haynes International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th.

The company has a current ratio of 9.20, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $316.67 million, a PE ratio of -47.11 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.01 and its 200 day moving average is $21.06.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.12). Haynes International had a negative return on equity of 2.15% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. On average, research analysts predict that Haynes International, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Haynes International’s payout ratio is -166.04%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Haynes International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,401 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Haynes International by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 164,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,917,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Haynes International by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 49,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Haynes International by 122.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in shares of Haynes International by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 11,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Haynes International Company Profile (NASDAQ:HAYN)

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; and industrial heating equipment.

