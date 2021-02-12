NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) Given New $18.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) had its price target increased by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 61.73% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on NBSE. Zacks Investment Research raised NeuBase Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, December 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.55.

NBSE stock opened at $11.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $257.97 million, a PE ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.24. NeuBase Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $4.52 and a fifty-two week high of $12.89.

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. On average, analysts expect that NeuBase Therapeutics will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in NeuBase Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in NeuBase Therapeutics by 206.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 18,798 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.98% of the company’s stock.

About NeuBase Therapeutics

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary modular peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligo (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders and cancer.

