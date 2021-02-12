HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Stake Lowered by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,766 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $11,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $319,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,635,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 116,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,145,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 640,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,282,000 after purchasing an additional 26,206 shares during the last quarter. 68.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on HCA. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $164.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.47.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider Jon M. Foster sold 6,171 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.44, for a total value of $1,088,811.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.93, for a total value of $1,799,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 138,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,942,976.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 32,019 shares of company stock worth $5,475,174 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HCA opened at $175.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.00. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.38 and a 1-year high of $181.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $168.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.99.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.99 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 2,032.72% and a net margin of 6.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 7.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a boost from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.29%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy services.

