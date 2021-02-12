HCR Wealth Advisors Acquires 1,443 Shares of CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $2,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pitcairn Co. lifted its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 13,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 2.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on CoreSite Realty from $161.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen upgraded CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Mizuho assumed coverage on CoreSite Realty in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded CoreSite Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.33.

Shares of NYSE:COR traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $123.29. 1,864 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $125.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $90.07 and a 12 month high of $141.50.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.86). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 51.47% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $154.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is 96.47%.

In other CoreSite Realty news, SVP Brian Warren sold 4,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $628,798.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,964 shares in the company, valued at $3,425,236.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

