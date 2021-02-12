HCR Wealth Advisors Acquires 17,593 Shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

HCR Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 380.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,218 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,593 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors owned about 0.05% of Nexstar Media Group worth $2,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Nexstar Media Group by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 183.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 5,848 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group in the fourth quarter worth about $273,000. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 267,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,206,000 after buying an additional 10,433 shares in the last quarter.

NXST traded up $1.77 on Friday, reaching $128.46. The company had a trading volume of 4,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,136. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $113.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.66. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.37 and a 52-week high of $131.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from Nexstar Media Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, insider Timothy C. Busch sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $545,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,727 shares in the company, valued at $10,111,879.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett Jenkins sold 4,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total transaction of $452,593.10. Insiders have sold 64,418 shares of company stock worth $6,788,197 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NXST. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price (up from $130.00) on shares of Nexstar Media Group in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.63.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting and digital media company in the United States. The company focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites in small and medium-sized markets. It offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

