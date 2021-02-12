HCR Wealth Advisors Boosts Stock Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 971 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in CME Group were worth $2,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in CME Group by 624.0% during the 4th quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in CME Group by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in CME Group by 1,663.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in CME Group during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on CME Group from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on CME Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.59.

In other news, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.44, for a total transaction of $71,376.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,249,169.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO John W. Pietrowicz sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,069,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,559 shares of company stock valued at $2,267,616. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CME traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $183.04. 25,878 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,799,339. The company has a 50 day moving average of $187.82 and a 200-day moving average of $173.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.45 and a beta of 0.46. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $131.80 and a 12-month high of $225.36.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

