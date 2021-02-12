HCR Wealth Advisors Buys 304 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

HCR Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,910 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 0.8% of HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,684,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1,475.3% in the 4th quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 17,360 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,086,000 after acquiring an additional 16,258 shares during the last quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $687,000. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 13,657 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,361,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Applied Research Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC now owns 11,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,113 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.46, for a total value of $6,724,279.98. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,637,062.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TMO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $488.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $500.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Cowen upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $527.47.

TMO traded up $15.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $509.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,797,958. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.21 and a twelve month high of $532.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $493.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $459.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.55 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

