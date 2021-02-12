HCR Wealth Advisors Buys 356 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

HCR Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,657 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 189.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,018 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,973 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,855 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,810 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

EPAM traded up $6.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $399.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,594. The stock has a market cap of $22.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.36, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $355.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $331.02. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.97 and a 52 week high of $398.26. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $392.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. VTB Capital raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. EPAM Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.00.

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 800 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.00, for a total value of $276,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,557 shares in the company, valued at $4,677,165. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 2,600 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.86, for a total value of $938,236.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,177,011.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,105 shares of company stock valued at $9,759,525. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

