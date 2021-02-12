HCR Wealth Advisors Grows Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 72.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,010 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Citigroup were worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in shares of Citigroup by 344.8% in the fourth quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Shares of C traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $63.68. 469,767 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,131,096. The stock has a market cap of $132.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.89. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $80.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $16.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.71 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 41.80%.

C has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Citigroup from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank cut Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.57.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Further Reading: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.