HCR Wealth Advisors Grows Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 850,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,719 shares during the period. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of HCR Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. HCR Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.29% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $17,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 125.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter.

FPE stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.26. 41,427 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,908,451. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $10.40 and a fifty-two week high of $20.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.68.

Featured Article: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.