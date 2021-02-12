HCR Wealth Advisors Grows Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,511 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MS. Bank of The West increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 186,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,785,000 after purchasing an additional 5,828 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 153.3% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 7,354 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 115.5% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter valued at $19,754,000. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.05.

Shares of NYSE:MS traded up $1.07 on Friday, hitting $74.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 304,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,226,566. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.35. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $77.76. The company has a market capitalization of $135.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is 28.11%.

In related news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total transaction of $12,796,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,249,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,326,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jonathan Pruzan sold 18,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $1,407,126.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 287,834 shares in the company, valued at $21,452,268.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 212,380 shares of company stock worth $15,582,671. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

