HCR Wealth Advisors Grows Position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

HCR Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,513 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,777 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Snap were worth $2,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snap in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Snap by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in Snap during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Snap during the third quarter valued at $31,000. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNAP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen boosted their price target on Snap from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Snap from $40.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Snap from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Snap from $29.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Snap from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.22.

Shares of Snap stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 303,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,417,883. The company has a quick ratio of 5.43, a current ratio of 5.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $92.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.97 and a beta of 1.29. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.89 and a 1-year high of $65.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.16.

In related news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 82,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total value of $3,265,614.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 1,438,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,981,826. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 89,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.69, for a total value of $3,538,323.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,898,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,352,655.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 536,269 shares of company stock valued at $23,425,650 in the last three months.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images called Snaps. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Chat that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

