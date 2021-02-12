HCR Wealth Advisors Grows Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

HCR Wealth Advisors increased its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 10.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,270 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Zoetis by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,917,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,056,000 after buying an additional 808,118 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Zoetis by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,065,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,317,000 after buying an additional 339,137 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Zoetis by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,275,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,236,000 after buying an additional 322,435 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,829,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in Zoetis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,310,000. 92.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist raised their price objective on Zoetis from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Zoetis from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Zoetis from $175.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.14.

Shares of ZTS traded up $2.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $166.49. The stock had a trading volume of 45,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,781,772. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Zoetis Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.14 and a 12 month high of $176.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.13 billion, a PE ratio of 49.42, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $161.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.01.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.47%.

In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 10,500 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total transaction of $1,695,855.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,374 shares in the company, valued at $6,197,784.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 6,000 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.06, for a total value of $984,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,680 shares in the company, valued at $6,838,020.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,680 shares of company stock worth $2,870,950 over the last quarter. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

