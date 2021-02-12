HCR Wealth Advisors Grows Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

HCR Wealth Advisors grew its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,418 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the quarter. Target comprises 0.6% of HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Target were worth $2,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Target by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Target during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services purchased a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

TGT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. MKM Partners upgraded Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Argus upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.48.

In other news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,755.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total value of $206,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

TGT traded up $0.55 on Friday, hitting $190.96. 30,736 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,753,162. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $90.17 and a twelve month high of $199.96. The company has a market cap of $95.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $186.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.73.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $22.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Target’s payout ratio is 42.57%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

Further Reading: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.