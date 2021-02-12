HCR Wealth Advisors Has $1.77 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

HCR Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Chevron were worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 136.4% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CVX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Chevron in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, HSBC raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.92.

Shares of NYSE CVX traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $92.33. The company had a trading volume of 194,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,816,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $112.60. The firm has a market cap of $172.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.99, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.46.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

In related news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $1,393,707.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,807.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

