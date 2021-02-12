HCR Wealth Advisors Has $4.30 Million Stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

HCR Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 215.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,085 shares during the period. NextEra Energy comprises about 0.9% of HCR Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 287.6% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 15,819,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,220,462,000 after buying an additional 11,737,595 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 637.5% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 15,271,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,178,232,000 after buying an additional 13,201,254 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 316.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,046,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,006,549,000 after buying an additional 9,917,107 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,529,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $979,671,000 after buying an additional 53,689 shares during the period. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 334.6% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,874,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $221,746,000 after buying an additional 2,212,804 shares during the period. 19.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NEE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.82.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total transaction of $297,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $83.29. 84,443 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,509,269. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.70 and a 52 week high of $87.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.80.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.99%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.