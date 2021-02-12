HCR Wealth Advisors Increases Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

HCR Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 1,028.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 25,590 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 214.8% during the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 77,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 52,614 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 31,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 115.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 21,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 11,709 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,166,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 8,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 77.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EEM stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.92. The company had a trading volume of 847,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,742,531. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $30.09 and a 1-year high of $57.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.01.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

