HCR Wealth Advisors Purchases 16,165 Shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 72.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,165 shares during the quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $2,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 19,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $750,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 104,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,703,000 after buying an additional 39,592 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $11,061,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIXD traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.28. The stock had a trading volume of 8,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,210. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $45.38 and a 12 month high of $58.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.94.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%.

