HCR Wealth Advisors Purchases Shares of 29,505 Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 29,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,380,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Moelis & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. 88.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Moelis & Company from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded Moelis & Company from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Moelis & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Moelis & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.13.

NYSE:MC traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,614. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.10 and a 200 day moving average of $39.90. The company has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.85 and a beta of 1.33. Moelis & Company has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $56.37.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $422.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.09 million. Moelis & Company had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 9.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 88.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Moelis & Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 19th. This is a boost from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.06%.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

