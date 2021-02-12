HCR Wealth Advisors Sells 175 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

HCR Wealth Advisors lowered its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,827 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for about 0.7% of HCR Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Tesla were worth $3,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 96.7% during the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 190.3% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 23.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 8,459 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 1,259.2% during the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,433 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $11.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $800.54. 722,892 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,198,771. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $801.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $533.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $768.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,629.84, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.10 and a twelve month high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. Tesla’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.26, for a total value of $575,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,601,502.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 30,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.12, for a total transaction of $25,563,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 621,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,821,800.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 160,933 shares of company stock valued at $99,955,073. 23.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $451.00 to $486.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $331.61.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

