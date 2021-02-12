HCR Wealth Advisors Trims Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

HCR Wealth Advisors cut its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,118 shares during the period. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 13,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 19,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 13,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE XOM traded up $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.54. 688,516 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,661,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $213.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.67 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $61.53.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.67%.

XOM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Barclays upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.30.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

