Head-To-Head Analysis: Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) vs. Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT)

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) and Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Rush Enterprises alerts:

49.0% of Rush Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.3% of Shift Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.5% of Rush Enterprises shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of Shift Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Rush Enterprises has a beta of 1.34, meaning that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Shift Technologies has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Rush Enterprises and Shift Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rush Enterprises 2.04% 8.24% 3.07% Shift Technologies N/A -483.02% -15.70%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rush Enterprises and Shift Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rush Enterprises $5.81 billion 0.39 $141.58 million $2.51 16.65 Shift Technologies N/A N/A $1.33 million N/A N/A

Rush Enterprises has higher revenue and earnings than Shift Technologies.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Rush Enterprises and Shift Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rush Enterprises 0 2 2 0 2.50 Shift Technologies 1 1 4 0 2.50

Rush Enterprises currently has a consensus target price of $32.17, indicating a potential downside of 23.03%. Shift Technologies has a consensus target price of $15.33, indicating a potential upside of 56.14%. Given Shift Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Shift Technologies is more favorable than Rush Enterprises.

Summary

Rush Enterprises beats Shift Technologies on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, Mitsubishi Fuso, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers. The company also offers equipment installation and repair, parts installation, and paint and body repair services; new vehicle pre-delivery inspection, truck modification, and natural gas fuel system installation services; body, chassis upfit, and component installation services, as well as sells tires for use on commercial vehicles, new and used trailers, and vehicle telematics products; and manufactures compressed natural gas fuel systems and related component parts for commercial vehicles. It serves regional and national truck fleets, corporations, local and state governments, and owner operators. The company operates a network of centers located in the states of Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Missouri, Nevada, Nebraska, New Mexico, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, and Virginia. Rush Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in New Braunfels, Texas.

Shift Technologies Company Profile

Shift Technologies, Inc. provides an online platform that allows people to buy and sell their new and used cars. The company offers sedans, hatchbacks, wagons, SUVs, vans, coupes, convertibles, and trucks. It also offers financing options. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in San Francisco, California with physical locations in San Francisco, Los Angeles, San Diego, and Sacramento, California; and Portland, Oregon.

Receive News & Ratings for Rush Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rush Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.