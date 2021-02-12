Head-To-Head Comparison: Noble Roman’s (OTCMKTS:NROM) versus Granite City Food & Brewery (OTCMKTS:GCFB)

Granite City Food & Brewery (OTCMKTS:GCFB) and Noble Roman’s (OTCMKTS:NROM) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Granite City Food & Brewery and Noble Roman’s’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Granite City Food & Brewery $133.84 million 0.00 -$7.37 million N/A N/A Noble Roman’s $11.70 million 0.80 -$380,000.00 N/A N/A

Noble Roman’s has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Granite City Food & Brewery.

Profitability

This table compares Granite City Food & Brewery and Noble Roman’s’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Granite City Food & Brewery N/A N/A N/A Noble Roman’s -11.41% -15.62% -5.78%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.3% of Noble Roman’s shares are held by institutional investors. 26.3% of Granite City Food & Brewery shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.9% of Noble Roman’s shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Granite City Food & Brewery has a beta of -4.07, indicating that its stock price is 507% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Noble Roman’s has a beta of 1.1, indicating that its stock price is 10% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Granite City Food & Brewery and Noble Roman’s, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Granite City Food & Brewery 0 0 0 0 N/A Noble Roman’s 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Noble Roman’s beats Granite City Food & Brewery on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Granite City Food & Brewery Company Profile

Granite City Food & Brewery, Ltd. operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's upscale casual dining restaurants include the Granite City Food & Brewery restaurant that offers various menu items and handcrafted beers, as well as other regional craft beers; and the Cadillac Ranch All American Bar & Grill restaurant that offers American cuisine, including homemade meatloaf and pasta dishes. As of December 26, 2017, it operated 32 Granite City restaurants in 13 states; and 4 Cadillac Ranch restaurants in 4 states. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Bloomington, Minnesota.

Noble Roman’s Company Profile

Noble Roman's, Inc. sells and services franchises and licenses, and operates foodservice locations for non-traditional foodservice operations and stand-alone restaurants. The company franchises, licenses, and operates locations under the Noble Roman's Craft Pizza & Pub, Noble Roman's Pizza, Noble Roman's Take-N-Bake, and Tuscano's Italian Style Subs trade names, which provide breadsticks and cheesy stix with dip, pizza, pasta, salads, wings, baked sandwiches, and other related breakfast items. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 3,064 franchised or licensed outlets. Noble Roman's, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

