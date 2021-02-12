Head-To-Head Comparison: Northwest Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:NWBO) and Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS)

Northwest Biotherapeutics (OTCMKTS:NWBO) and Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Northwest Biotherapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 21.3% of Northwest Biotherapeutics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 14.8% of Syros Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Northwest Biotherapeutics and Syros Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northwest Biotherapeutics $2.41 million 548.73 -$20.30 million N/A N/A Syros Pharmaceuticals $1.98 million 333.49 -$75.44 million ($1.88) -6.25

Northwest Biotherapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Syros Pharmaceuticals.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Northwest Biotherapeutics and Syros Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northwest Biotherapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Syros Pharmaceuticals 0 0 8 0 3.00

Syros Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $17.57, suggesting a potential upside of 49.54%. Given Syros Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Syros Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Northwest Biotherapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Northwest Biotherapeutics and Syros Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northwest Biotherapeutics -2,658.66% N/A -47.19% Syros Pharmaceuticals -743.58% -111.54% -49.71%

Risk and Volatility

Northwest Biotherapeutics has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Syros Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.01, meaning that its share price is 101% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Northwest Biotherapeutics beats Syros Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Northwest Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Northwest Biotherapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops personalized immune therapies for cancer in the United States and internationally. The company develops its products based on DCVax, a platform technology that uses activated dendritic cells to mobilize a patient's own immune system to attack cancer. It is developing DCVax-L that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat Glioblastome multiforme, a brain cancer; and DCVax-Direct, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat various inoperable solid tumor cancers. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatments for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. The company's lead product candidates are SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors. It has target discovery, research collaboration, and option agreement with Incyte Corporation to identify therapeutic targets with a focus on myeloproliferative neoplasms; and a license agreement with TMRC Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of tamibarotene. The company was formerly known as LS22, Inc. and changed its name to Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in August 2012. Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

