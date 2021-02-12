Head to Head Comparison: Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) versus ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY)

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) and ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Outset Medical alerts:

84.6% of Outset Medical shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.0% of ViewRay shares are held by institutional investors. 15.5% of ViewRay shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Outset Medical and ViewRay, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Outset Medical 0 3 4 0 2.57 ViewRay 1 2 5 0 2.50

Outset Medical presently has a consensus price target of $55.00, suggesting a potential downside of 6.24%. ViewRay has a consensus price target of $4.50, suggesting a potential downside of 11.59%. Given Outset Medical’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Outset Medical is more favorable than ViewRay.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Outset Medical and ViewRay’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Outset Medical N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A ViewRay $87.78 million 8.61 -$120.20 million ($1.18) -4.31

Outset Medical has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ViewRay.

Profitability

This table compares Outset Medical and ViewRay’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Outset Medical N/A N/A N/A ViewRay -166.74% -63.41% -36.34%

Summary

Outset Medical beats ViewRay on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc., a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo, a dialysis machine that enables dialysis care in acute and chronic settings. The Tablo comprises a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities. The company was formerly known as Home Dialysis Plus, Ltd. and changed its name to Outset Medical, Inc. in January 2015. Outset Medical, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

ViewRay Company Profile

ViewRay, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets radiation therapy systems. The company offers MRIdian, a magnetic resonance image guided radiation therapy system to image and treat cancer patients. Its MRIdian integrates MRI technology, radiation delivery, and proprietary software to see the soft tissues, shape the dose to accommodate for changes in anatomy, and strike the target using real-time targeting throughout the treatment. The company serves university research and teaching hospitals, community hospitals, private practices, government institutions, and freestanding cancer centers. ViewRay, Inc. markets its MRIdian through a direct sales force and distribution network. It has operations in the United States, France, Germany, and internationally. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakwood, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.