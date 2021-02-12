Head-To-Head Contrast: Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) vs. Legacy Education Alliance (OTCMKTS:LEAI)

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) and Legacy Education Alliance (OTCMKTS:LEAI) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Zovio and Legacy Education Alliance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zovio -5.82% -1.19% -0.49% Legacy Education Alliance 49.81% -38.29% 97.84%

Zovio has a beta of 1.73, meaning that its stock price is 73% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Legacy Education Alliance has a beta of 1.83, meaning that its stock price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.0% of Zovio shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.4% of Zovio shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 28.1% of Legacy Education Alliance shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Zovio and Legacy Education Alliance’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zovio $417.80 million 0.46 -$54.81 million ($0.47) -12.77 Legacy Education Alliance $75.50 million 0.03 $9.95 million N/A N/A

Legacy Education Alliance has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Zovio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Zovio and Legacy Education Alliance, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zovio 0 0 1 0 3.00 Legacy Education Alliance 0 0 0 0 N/A

Zovio presently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 66.67%. Given Zovio’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Zovio is more favorable than Legacy Education Alliance.

Summary

Zovio beats Legacy Education Alliance on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zovio

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. The company's academic institutions, Ashford University offer associate's, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in the disciplines of business, education, psychology, social sciences, and health sciences. It also operates a Web development school; and offers an online education platform that provides tutoring and online courses. The company offers its programs primarily through online; and at its campuses. As of December 31, 2019, its institutions offered approximately 1,210 courses and 90 degree programs; and had 34,722 students enrolled. The company was formerly known as Bridgepoint Education, Inc. and changed its name to Zovio Inc in April 2019. Zovio Inc was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

About Legacy Education Alliance

Legacy Education Alliance, Inc. provides educational training on the topics of personal finance, entrepreneurship, real estate, and financial markets investing strategies and techniques in North America, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers its services under the Legacy Education and Homemade Investor by Tarek El Moussa brands. Legacy Education Alliance, Inc. provides its programs through various formats and channels, including free workshops, basic training classes, symposiums, forums, telephone mentoring, one-on-one mentoring, coaching, and e-learning. The company is based in Cape Coral, Florida.

